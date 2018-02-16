Forrest Gump review

The film Forrest Gump is a fantastic movie about a boy who has special-needs and grows up as a man with a lot of accomplishments in his life. It could be a motivational, emotional, and inspirational film for any age to see. Meanwhile Forrest is accomplishing a lot of things in his life, he struggles to win the love from his soulmate, Jenny.

However, I’m sorry if I spoil this for certain people who haven’t seen Forrest Gump (which is pretty crazy…who hasn’t), but reaching towards the end of the movie, he gets the girl he’s been in love with since he was a kid and marries her. Trust me, this movie is very emotional and you would probably cry at the end of the surprising news.

Every character in the movie has called Forrest “stupid,” but he proves everybody wrong by doing certain things that later on becomes an accomplishment. For example, creating the smiley face and phrase of “have a nice day” and also saving a lot of soldiers’ lives in the Vietnam War. Watching this movie will bring laughter, joy, and also sadness.

“I am Sam” is another film that will touch your heart. It’s about a man who also has special-needs and raises his daughter by himself. I brought up this movie because it is another inspirational movie and it’s pretty amusing how a person who has special-needs can do things that most people criticize what special-needs people can’t.

Robert Zemeckis (the director of Forrest Gump) does an outstanding job of putting everything together to make the movie sad and funny at the same time throughout the film. Zemeckis tries to fit history into the movie and it’s pretty crazy how the character Forrest goes through every historical event starting in the 50s through the 90s. He meets the president of the United States (John F. Kennedy, at the time), meets certain members from the Black Panthers, and fights in the Vietnam War. Pretty crazy right? Forrest Gump is an interesting man, and you would notice it throughout the whole movie. He is a caring man who loves two women, which is his mother and Jenny. He may not be a smart man, but he know what love is.