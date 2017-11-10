I live in LA,

Every Tuesday I get on the 770 afterschool,

The buses get packed with students and elderly people,

I look outside the window and see stray dogs on the street,

I get off the bus and smell the pollution in the air,

I cross the street and hear people laughing and cars honking,

Whenever I have money I buy a hotdog from a lady at MacArthur Park,

The hotdogs taste different from the ones in Central Los Angeles,

The people here struggle,

They want more,

They work hard to find jobs,

I want a city where no one is homeless or poor.