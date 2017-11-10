I live in LA,
Every Tuesday I get on the 770 afterschool,
The buses get packed with students and elderly people,
I look outside the window and see stray dogs on the street,
I get off the bus and smell the pollution in the air,
I cross the street and hear people laughing and cars honking,
Whenever I have money I buy a hotdog from a lady at MacArthur Park,
The hotdogs taste different from the ones in Central Los Angeles,
The people here struggle,
They want more,
They work hard to find jobs,
I want a city where no one is homeless or poor.
No Comments