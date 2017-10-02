Modern artists that deserve to be in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Many legendary artists have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2009 Metallica was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with all of its current members and ex-members of Metallica were inducted as well including Megadeth front-man Dave Mustaine, Jason Newstead and Cliff Burton.

Artists like Deep Purple have been inducted, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones as well. Those artists have done so much for music and have inspired others to play music or to write music.

There are many modern artists that I feel have done the same for music and that deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is my list of five artists that deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Avenged Sevenfold deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of what they have done for heavy metal music in the 2000’s and being one of the band that helped revived heavy metal in the 2000’s. Albums like “City of Evil,” their self-titled, “Nightmare,” and most recently “The Stage” which has been considered by many as one of the best modern heavy metal albums by fans and critics like metal website Loudwire.

Their drummer, “The Rev,” who passed away was amazing at what he did. He was considered by many as a modern Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) or a modern John Bonham (Led Zeppelin). His drum pieces were unique.

Brian Haner has also gotten better as a guitar player by practicing Jazz. M. Shadows is also one of the best singers of today.

Another artist that deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is Slipknot due to their unique heavy sound and Corey Taylor’s way of singing. They brought a new sound to metal by mixing metal and having it with more emotional and melodic vocal delivery from Corey Taylor. According to Rolling Stone he is the second vocalist with the highest vocal range.

Another band that deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is Linkin Park because of their way of blending Hip/Hop with Rock. Also I think it would be a good way to honor Chester Bennington who passed away in May.

They also made rock even more popular. Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda were also one of the duel singers around mixing rock and hip/hop.

One other band that deserves to be in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is Disturbed because of their singers’ unique voice and style of singing, and also the raw but emotional music that Disturbed produces.

Their cover of “Sound Of Silence” is also one of the best covers of all time. Disturbed’s album “Indestructible” is also one of the best metal albums of the late 2000’s, according to Blabbermouth.com.

My final band on the list of artists that deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the metal band Pantera. They were one of the bands along with Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Guns N’ Roses that brought popularity to rock and roll and metal.

The anger that they used in their albums was amazing. At their peak which was the late ’90s they were one of the heaviest bands at the time. They were considered by Rolling Stone as one of the best bands of the ’90s.

People have said that these artists don’t deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because they are way too new of an artist. Also people say that since they are new their music still hasn’t made a legacy.

Well the age of the artist doesn’t matter because it’s how the music impacts the world. It is also said that the first time you hear an artist for the first time that’s when you know their legacy. That is what I believe with these artists.

To summarize, these are artists that I believe deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of what they did for their genre of music. Their music whether it is old or new has impacted our generation of rock fans in the way Metallica’s self-titled affected metal by making it more popular or how Black Sabbath affected music with their first album by creating the heavy metal genre.

Avenged Sevenfold impacted the metal scene with “City Of Evil” by helping bring metal back to the charts. Slipknot also deserves to be in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame because they helped give metal a unique sound. Linkin Park deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of their unique singing style and the impact their music has had on our current generation of music listeners. Pantera deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of how heavy their music was especially for their time.