More than just a scholar

Magin Andre Rivas Rivera is known for having a social, enthusiastic and optimistic attitude. Magin is a great person to be around; some of his many characteristics are being helpful, cheerful, and considerate.

He tries his best to lend a hand whenever someone needs something, tries to put a smile on everyone’s face, and think about the situation of others. So far in his life he accomplished culminating 8th grade.

Some of his accomplishments include playing youth baseball for Salazar Park, accomplishing perfect attendance for three years in a row, scoring high on the P.S.A.T, managing to be a straight-A student, and being a helpful son at home.

Rivas Rivera is currently attending East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy, located inside Esteban E. Torres High School. At ELARA, we focus our students to be urban planners and designers, working alongside with USC Price on the betterment of our communities.

At the moment he is working with High School Insider to tell the tales of East Los Angeles.

He has many goals set in his mind and some of them are becoming a part-time teacher or a full-time doctor. One of the most important goals he has set is finding a way to give back to his community; he wants to help back the community he has lived in for so long.

Rivas Rivera is a brave, strong, and outgoing person. He wants to be the first in his family to graduate high school, and the first in his family to reach his goals of going to a university and becoming someone in life that will be able to make a difference in someone’s life. He wants to be the change; he wants to be in the world.