Movie review: “Saving Private Ryan”

The time in the 1990s was the year where there was artistic films from any genre by well known directors and producers as Joel Coen (“Fargo,” 1996), James Cameron (“Titanic,” 1997), Jonathan Demme (“Silence of The Lambs,” 1991), and so on. To me, the best film in the 1990s was “Saving Private Ryan,” a war, action, adventure and drama film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg explains WWII was a difficult time for everyone in battle trying to fight in order stay alive and difficult for Captains or Sergeants because it was difficult to bring back their soldiers home especially while they are still alive so they not bring the bad news to their parents and witness their sorrow.

Spielberg supports his explanation by the plots of the film which is in the first 36 minutes, it shows how bloody was the Operation in Omaha Beach and in the results of the battle it shows many casualties of the US soldiers, but the camera in bird view it zooms in a body where it says Ryan when the Lieutenant learns three brothers of the Ryan family are dead, but one Ryan brother is still alive so they order Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) to search for Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) with his seven soldiers Sergeant Horvath (Tom Sizemore), Private Reiben (Edward Burns), Corporal Upham (Jeremy Davies), Private Jackson (Berry Pepper), Private Mellish (Adam Goldberg) T-4 Medic Wade (Giovanni Ribisi) and Private Carpazo (Vin Diesel).

The author’s purpose is to show how easily a mission of trying to find a soldier and bringing him back home can turn into tragedy in so that the plot can have more drama in the film as the death of Private Carpazo by a sniper shot, when Captain Miller had a mental breakdown after the death of T-4 Medic Wade, or when Willie Steamboat (Joerg Stadler) a German captive that was later freed shot Captain Miller when they are fighting trying to keep Private Ryan safe which causes the death of Captain Miller.

The creators produced and directed in a sentimental and direct tone for the audience because in the first scene and last scene of the movie an elder version of Private James Ryan gotten emotional in front of the grave of Captain Miller in Normandy Omaha Beach Memorial because he went to the past to remember the soldiers that sacrificed themselves in order for him to return back home and live a normal while Miller himself didn’t had a chance in WWII which he remembers one quote of Captain Miller before he died to him “James, earn this, earn it.”