My Home-Rocha

East LA, a very famous community, is known for many things that you can think of but many decide to judge it by the negative things that have occurred in this place. Many make it seem like the worse place because of the many stereotypes that are out there of East LA. I’m not saying it’s perfect and I’m not saying it’s the worse, all I’m saying is that if someone starts to start saying negative stuff about the place where I grew up and proud to call it my home then, they should think about what they are about to say because I’m not the only one who feels that way.

It seems as though anything that we do will demolish the way outsiders think of us. But, if someone from East LA accomplishes something they tend to ignore it, they only care about the bad stuff that happens. According to those people, I will not have a successful future just because I’m from there. But, the day will come when I will be able to prove them wrong, and when that day comes it will be the best feeling in the world. I will never be ashamed of being a part of this community, this community shaped me and made me who I am right now. I wake up every-day motivating myself to be better, to be that person that will be able to create change in this community.

Regardless of what anyone says, nothing will change the way that I view this place, it will always be my home. I would take a lot for myself to get comfortable in another place if I were to ever move, I feel that it would never be the same. Most of my important experiences and memories are in this community, I would never be able to forget that. Taco stands, liquor stores, restaurants, schools, bakeries, markets, lots’ of things are nearby.

I have not met one person who is ashamed of living in East LA. Like myself, they are accustomed to the culture and the sense of unity that there is. People are not as selfish or rude as the outsiders may think, all you have to do is explore it for yourself.

