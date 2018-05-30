Opinion: Is prom worth it?

Prom, is it worth it?

“Yes! I would recommend it, it’s our last dance!” exclaimed Ariana, a senior at East LA Renaissance Academy (ELARA). Number one concern for students is that prom is a bit expensive and they think it’s not worth spending 100 plus dollars, excluding cost of dress/tuxedos and accessories. But most seniors do recommend going to prom.

“It was a night to remember,” said Javier Munoz, another student who attended prom.

I do think everyone should have the chance to attend prom since prom is the last chance to see everyone all dressed up and looking elegant. It’s also a great experience to meet new people and go out of the house for once.

Seniors typically contemplate whether or not they should go to prom because of all the expenses they have to spend.

“It is worth the $100 to go, but I also spent money on my dress, nails, and in total I spent $400, but it was worth it, it was fun,” another student said.

So girls typically spend more on prom then men do because of accessories, nails, some even go to a salon to do their hairs. Though prom was pricy I was lucky enough to attend and have an amazing time.

Another student also responded, “To those who didn’t go, they simply missed out.”

I do agree with this statement, most of my friends weren’t able to go because of many reasons, but I think it would’ve been better.

Another question I asked was “how was the food?”

Angel replied “The food OMG, they had good chicken!”

Many students I talked to really enjoyed prom. In general prom was a great experience, I think people who missed really missed their shot, I even know a couple of my friends who say they regret not going.

When I interviewed other students about the negative side of prom their response were “they played too much Banda, they hardly played any hip hop.” So there is some negative sides to prom but mostly positive and happy endings, even the invite said “A night to remember.” It sure was a beautiful night and I think everyone deserves the opportunity to attend and have an amazing night.