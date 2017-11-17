Poem: A city that I dreamed

I want a city of purity and technology of knowledge in a device
Than seeing the past 40 years of destruction and demise
I want to see a fountain covered water and that can go any farther
Than seeing a girl next to a grave looking at her dead father
I want to see people who are smart, open-minded, and clean
Than seeing a person in the alley who looks like a crackfiend
Past five years I seen body after body lying down on a street
I always wanted to believe if there is someone better than me
Seeing the city with helicopters looking for a villain
While I’m just here listening to hip-hop and chillin’
Our music and our walls of art is the hope to keep our minds freed
But too much hope will slowly represents greed
Museums in the City shows beautiful pictures of our history
But let me tell you parts of our people’s story
Late 1930s and early 1940s where the time made a revelation
Which was back known as the era of segregation
Our people were in houses that separate between the color and white at the time
Because our people were in the red line that investors didn’t even put a dime
During World War II the time in L.A. we had fashion that gave Mexican Youth a zest
Chicanos were beaten up for the fashion that later became a racial protest
The past shows the struggle of our people in a dash
By showing pictures of tragedy struck in a flash
Police back in the days was a definition for justice and brutality
1992 was the year when the police turn the people into their sanity
Gunshots, red spilled all over, and buildings topple to the ground
During the time civilians and police weren’t safe and sound
1993 was the year of a man’s death that made the Grape Strike and Boycott
He was honored for the Farm Workers’ Right that he had fought
Atlas within the few years there was peace
But that peace later turned to cease
2005 through 2006 the year where it ended my father’s and brother’s destination
When they pass H.R. 4437, which was a control act of Border Protection and Illegal Immigration
I didn’t know what to say and what I had in sight
In the T.V Latinos and Supporters of H.R. 4437 put up a fight
Within last few years I saw nothing but shootings and gang violence
In Los Angeles within a day they improve the law to put it in a silence
I now see people going to academies and schools focusing on their education
People help each other from disasters which is know preservation
All of this history, tragic events, and labor movement leaders like César Chavez
Made I city I never dreamed of which the name of the city is Los Angeles
No Comments