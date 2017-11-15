Poem: Angels

L.A
The city of angels
A beautiful city
A city of diversity, a city of equal rights
A city where we all people share ideas &, opinions.
Where Gangs roam the streets
Causing for neighborhoods with no peace.
Where Scholars are going to school,
Getting educated and being no fools.
In my city I see a new life,
Everyday people are born and people die.
Every day I see a new face
Life every day is a new maze.
Getting through life day by day.
People kneeling down for god and pray.
This is my L.A.
What will I do for it?
I shall wait and see for what the future brings at me.
Or does the future have to wait for me?
In my L.A I see many opportunities.
L.A a city of hope, a safe haven city.
Where hard-working minorities are really busy.
Where Mexicans, Asians, Blacks, and Hispanics are fighting war.
This is my L.A and the future is coming near.
L.A a big city itself,
With many holes to fill in.
A city where the minorities rarely have a voice,
A city where minorities rarely have a choice.
Minorities fighting wars, against so-called “upper supremacy”
Fighting for equality and justice.
L.A a city with race divisions.
Hispanics versus whites.
My L.A has many viewpoints and many sides.
A city with many pros and cons.
This is a city of so-called
“Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness.”
Although in my L.A there are many self-barriers,
There are many self-divisions,
There are many self-made frontiers.
Humans ourselves create these things.
We let our differences separate us,
We don’t come to think about a chance to unite and bond.
We only think on ourselves. Sadly
This is L.A and how will we live up to it
