Poem: City of sins

My city, the prideful and cultural people
This city, full of lights and food
Everywhere you go, you feel good.
I see a couple walking down the street
And you feel their relationship was meant to be
Los Angeles, known as the City of Angels
But sadly, this city is full of sins
History may repeat itself
And this generation will fit in
Gang members marking their territory on walls
Hopefully this city does not fall
Los Angeles, the city that represents the good and bad
Celebrities are known to live here
But people fear to be there.
Los Angeles will always be my city
Even though there are flaws
I can’t move away or my life would be a pause.
