Poem: City of sins

My city, the prideful and cultural people

This city, full of lights and food

Everywhere you go, you feel good.

I see a couple walking down the street

And you feel their relationship was meant to be

Los Angeles, known as the City of Angels

But sadly, this city is full of sins

History may repeat itself

And this generation will fit in

Gang members marking their territory on walls

Hopefully this city does not fall

Los Angeles, the city that represents the good and bad

Celebrities are known to live here

But people fear to be there.

Los Angeles will always be my city

Even though there are flaws

I can’t move away or my life would be a pause.