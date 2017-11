I wish there was less ignorant drivers in East L.A.,

I want a city with more MMA gyms around East L.A.

This city kept all my memories in East L.A.

I remember seeing all the race cars in East L.A.

I heard the dodge with 15 pounds of boost soar through Gage street in East L.A.

I smelt the juicy corn from the elotero in East L.A.

I saw “la raza” in East L.A.

I appreciate this city, even though it’s uncomfortably ghetto. I’ll live and die in East L.A.