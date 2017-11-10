Poem: East L.A. Day

In the morning the place is crowded with lots of parents
Hurrying up to take their kids to school.
On the way to school you see students hurrying to school while others don’t.
After school you will either wait for your parents to pick you up
Or you go walking home alone.
And when you get home somewhere at noon after going to an after school program
You parents take you out to eat at night,
You hear fireworks or cars going fast at the night
At night you see the whole city light up
Sometimes you will hear the police sirens in the distance
The streets are dark but people still go out
At the night you go to a taco truck and eat with your whole family
And when you going back all you hear at the night
Are the cars that are going in the freeway, going back to their home to rest
On the way home the houses will be dark except for the street lights
And when you go into your home the lights are tuned off and that is how the night at East L.A. is
