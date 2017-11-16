Poem: East L.A. has opportunities for everyone

East L.A. has opportunities for everyone
The city I live in is always active and has gangs
It has nice people who will always be willing to
help anyone, some people will also want to cause
people any type of harm
Even though East L.A. is known as a not to good city,
it has a lot of opportunities for people and students
Students have the opportunity to have educational
and fun field trips, colleges give students scholarships
to give them the opportunity of having a good career
Just like some have a lot of opportunities in life,
some don’t have the same luck and start getting
involved with gangs, drugs, bad influence people
and they sadly don’t make it through life and most
of them die because they’re family don’t support
them most of the time
My city also has a lot of public businesses that allows
students help If they need it, it has a lot of educational
places and it also has places to go have fun like amusement
parks and lots of concerts to attend
