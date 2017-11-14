Poem: East Los Angeles dreams

East Los Angeles is where you see different colors and different seeds.

Seeds that can turn into some of your wildest dreams.

Dreams that can blossom like roses in the spring.

East Los Angeles is the place to be.

But don’t be fooled by what you see Enemies seek revenge you see

Gangs and drugs roam the darkest streets taking the lives of our precious weak.

East Los Angeles can be your darkest dream.

Dreamers are everywhere, everyone has a dream. But not everyone has a dream to achieve.

Not everyone has a voice you see. But listen to the seas and hear the breeze.

That’s East Los Angeles calling for you to speak.