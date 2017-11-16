Poem: Heater, hot dogs, and baseball

I remember that time I was playing baseball,
someone threw me a fastball, I hit a bomb.
A man called the hit weak,
he was up to bat and I gave him my heat,
and in my head I told him,
go take a seat.
I felt sweat run down my neck.
Take a breath of the fresh air,
You can smell the hot dogs cooking
on a stand.
I turned to my left and I could see
doing a handstand.
I turned to my left and I noticed
someone selling some contraband
with some cash in the other guy’s hand.
My first baseball game in Rancho Cienega.
No Comments