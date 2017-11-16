Poem: I hope to see my city rise

I dream to see my city rise having its cants turn into cans

knowing that love has not yet died and having hope for those alive.

I hope to see my city rise, knowing the disadvantages are nothing

compared to the advantages waiting to arrive.

I smell the churros coming from the churro guy trying to sell all

throughout First Street having its sweet sugary scent making

you feel regret letting the churros go out of sight and out of mind.

I want to see my city rise knowing that we can be the change in

every good there is too come. I will see my city rise.