I wish my city was safer.

I never knew how dangerous it was

Until he got robbed for a phone in his own block,

But what I thought was funny

Was how, in the situation he was in, he knew what to do?

How does a 17-year-old person know what to do?

When a gun is pointing straight at you.

But what’s funnier is how he got his phone back.

We live in the same block, there’s rules they must follow.