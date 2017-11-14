Poem: Imagine a city

Imagine a city
A city of great and wonders
A city where everything’s flows
A city where everything happens, good and bad
Imagine a city
A city where the climax is strange
One day cold the next day hot
Imagine a city
A city where there’s palms
Boulevards cracking with cars waiting in traffic
Imagine a city
A city of the nice smell of pho
A city of the taste of sushi
Imagine a city
A city where there’s taco stands on corners
A city where you can taste the nice warm corn
Imagine a city
A city where there’s people chilling at a bbq
A city where the people join together and watching the NFL
Imagine a city
A city called Los Angeles where it all takes place.
