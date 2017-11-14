East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy

Poem: Imagine a city

Imagine a city

A city of great and wonders

A city where everything’s flows

A city where everything happens, good and bad

 

Imagine a city

A city where the climax is strange

One day cold the next day hot

 

Imagine a city

A city where there’s palms

Boulevards cracking with cars waiting in traffic

 

Imagine a city

A city of the nice smell of pho

A city of the taste of sushi

 

Imagine a city

A city where there’s taco stands on corners

A city where you can taste the nice warm corn

 

Imagine a city

A city where there’s people chilling at a bbq

A city where the people join together and watching the NFL

 

Imagine a city

A city called Los Angeles where it all takes place.

