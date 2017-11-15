Poem: L.A Fireflies

L.A city looks magnificent from the sky
Houses, buildings and skyscrapers look like fireflies during night
It’s cold, palms dancing along with people walking down the heart of the City of Angels
Under the moonlight I see my city alive
Nothing could look better than it does right now
It is the best feeling, it is beautiful
I love my city, I love its weather, its diversity
And most important its people,
we who make it shine.
In this city people have equal rights,
there’s no wealth gap
Oh! But that’s just a lie
No Comments