East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy

Poem: L.A Fireflies

L.A city looks magnificent from the sky

Houses, buildings and skyscrapers look like fireflies during night

 

It’s cold, palms dancing along with people walking down the heart of the City of Angels

 

Under the moonlight I see my city alive

Nothing could look better than it does right now

It is the best feeling, it is beautiful

 

I love my city, I love its weather, its diversity

And most important its people,

we who make it shine.

 

In this city people have equal rights,

there’s no wealth gap

Oh! But that’s just a lie

