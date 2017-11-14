Poem: Los Angeles, the City of Angels

I wish people would talk crap about my city

My city is the city everyone wants to live in

This city has its ups and downs just like people but

My city will never have a poor standing committee

I remember walking down Whittier Boulevard smelling the delicious hot dogs

I remember the sound of the people late at night listening

To oldies and hanging with their families, cracking jokes.

I dream for this city to continue being the City of Angels

Los Angeles the city with good education, academics and great genetics.

This place is my home the place I never want to leave

The place that I will forever fight for.

LA, it has my heart forever.