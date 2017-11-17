Poem: My vision of L.A

I love L.A.
I love L.A. because of its culture
I love L.A. because it gave us Motley Crew, N.W.A, Metallica, and The Doors
Even though L.A. has drugs, murders, unaffordable housing, and violent gangs I still love L.A. with a burning passion
L.A. is my home
I want a city in which everyone has a voice that matters
I wish for a city in which people didn’t have to struggle just to make it through the day
I want a city where people aren’t segregated by their race
I can imagine it, I can hear the neighbors arguing
I can hear the sirens when there is a crime happening
I can feel the smell of the churros in the street
I can envision it already
I can envision a city where everyone has a voice, where people can live a good life without fearing for their lives, I can envision a city in which people lived in harmony and peace.
This is my dream of L.A.
No Comments