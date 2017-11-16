Poem: The city of freedom

This is L.A.
The city of great people laughing everyday
My city a place of freedom
Walking through parks hearing the churro guy
Going to pools in summer hearing other people playing Marco polo
Having the temptation as well to play Marco polo
My city of where everyday people go to the park and enjoy them self
I want a city of to be joyful
The city where you could do whatever you want
Were you could hang out with friends and enjoy those days
This is L.A.
L.A. were it might not be safe as well
The city where there are school lock downs
Where students say they don’t care
I want L.A to be safer where you could go anywhere and not worried something bad to happen
