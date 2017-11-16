East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy

Poem: The city of freedom

This is L.A.

The city of great people laughing everyday

My city a place of freedom

Walking through parks hearing the churro guy

Going to pools in summer hearing other people playing Marco polo

Having the temptation as well to play Marco polo

My city of where everyday people go to the park and enjoy them self

I want a city of to be joyful

The city where you could do whatever you want

Were you could hang out with friends and enjoy those days

This is L.A.

L.A. were it might not be safe as well

The city where there are school lock downs

Where students say they don’t care

I want L.A to be safer where you could go anywhere and not worried something bad to happen

