Poem: This city I’m in be biased

This city I’m in is full of wonderful things

But at the same time it stings, seeing terrible things.

I remember walking pass some dirty streets,

Yet later I see gardens being covers in flowers and trees.

This city I’m in be biased in situations

I remembered how I be roaming through HP, seeing many families and friends walking and shopping

And seeing them smiling and laughing, because that’s how my city is.

At times this city I’m in be full of drama and disasters as well,

With incidents that I hear from people going crazy and shooting

Later seeing families being destroyed because of that.

This city I’m in has been amazing ever since I was a little kid

No matter the things that occur

This is the city I’m in and the city I shall love.

