Poem: This is my city, this is L.A.

I remember the dazzling lights in the cold chilly night
The gleams of white and yellow lights bellow the tippy top of hazard hill
You can smell the sweet scent of churros when the flamboyant street vendor goes by
You can smell the rich history of the buildings as you pass by the deserted building
You hear the roar of traffic on the I-710
The chatter of people on the streets talking about their families back at Mexico
You feel the bumpy sidewalks that are littered with thrash
The sensation of air flowing throw your hair
This is my city
This is L.A.
