Poem: Where are you now?

L.A., my beautiful City
Like a blooming lily
I hear the sounds of the streets
Like a party beat
I hear the language coursing through my brain
Like a calm stream in the rain
L.A., my beautiful City
There is graffiti and poverty
But we still live in liberty
We come together to be free
With welcome, joy and glee
L.A., my beautiful City
Sirens ring in a loop
and people shoot
families run away from a gang
and all you here is a loud bang
L.A., my beautiful City
The smell of the taco trucks steam
Like a bright colorful beam
I see the Mexican flag flapping with the air
And the sunset align with downtown shining in your hair
L.A., my beautiful City
There are no stars in the night
But Downtown is our only sight
Diversity is what we are
Like the colorful people in the cultural bar
L.A., my beautiful City
Music can be heard miles away
From the hood, that’s when people start to sway
Screaming and anger
And sometimes there is danger
L.A., my beautiful City
Food is so juicy and tasty
And it is not so hasty
The palm trees are our natural monument
Inside our traditional mexican tent
L.A., my beautiful City
Everyone is an artist
And also the smartest
We are dreamers
And believers
L.A., my beautiful City
Why are you changing?
And why are we raging?
Why are stereotypical white men,women and
children moving in?
This is our hood and not an inn.
L.A., my beautiful City
Colors are flying away
When the rich man comes to stay
It gentrification is like their orientation
And they came to their destination
L.A., my beautiful City
Please don’t go
If not we will go
You’re the only place that keeps us alive
L.A. is where we thrive
L.A., my beautiful City
You are our only hope
Clean them up with a bar of soap
Bring those colors back
If not we will attack
L.A., my beautiful City
You are the honey and we are the bees
You are the ocean and we are the seas
We don’t want to be sad
All we want is to be glad
L.A., my beautiful City
Change so we can stay
And not to throw us away
Change for the good
And to fix our hood
L.A., my beautiful City
You’re the universe in our veins
And all we give you is vibrant stains
We are Mexicans, we are Chicano’s
We are neighbors and we are paisano’s
L.A., my beautiful city
Are you lost under that white washed shirt?
Under the dark, horrifying dirt
What happened to your hue
It was like the sky, so blue
You are raging like thunder
Like a savage plunder
And this is where I start to wonder
L.A., my beautiful City
…
Where are you now?
No Comments