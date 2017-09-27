Says whatever is on her mind

Crystal Montiel is a student at East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy. She was born on March 30, 2001. She is 16 and is the oldest from her family, she has two small brothers.

When she finishes high school, she would love to go to her dream college, which is University of California, Irvine. Ever since Montiel went on an overnight school field trip, to visit four different universities, UC Irvine was her favorite.

One of her biggest accomplishment would probably be successfully helping her best friend learn English. Since her best friend came from Mexico, she didn’t know any English well. So, Montiel told her that she will help her learn English before she moves back to Mexico and she did it.

Montiel is very realistic on anything and will say whatever is on her mind if necessary. She is an outgoing person, friendly to whoever is friendly to her.

What she likes to do is help, especially her friends. She loves playing volleyball as well, she is on the school’s team. Her journey in volleyball all started since elementary school.

On her free time she loves to read books. That’s her favorite thing to do and she especially loves reading books that are about romance, horror, self-help and even poetry.

Her passion is makeup, she loves it. Makeup is what makes her happy, and her collection keeps adding up.

When she grows up she wants to become a pediatrician, because she likes kids and helping them out.