Schools should offer cash bonuses for good test scores

In the world you need money to get around. Some teens can make felonious actions or distract school to obtain money.

I concede that money given to students with good test scores is a motivation for students to stay in school and put effort into succeeding. This money bonus can also prepare the students mentality for interacting in the real world after high school.

I personally knew someone who would attend my school. He would struggle to obtain money from his parents to simply buy a drink on his way to school or to buy clothes and shoes when school started. He really applied himself in all subjects, his teachers would admit it, even he would admit it. Sometimes I felt as if he had more smarts than me, he wouldn’t even study for his tests and still pass them; he had the ability to comprehend a text by reading it once.

Unfortunately he would constantly miss out on classes because he would give his time to looking for a job or would go with easy ways to obtain money. In his view, it did not feel right to ask his parents for money.

During the school year he went through a complicated incident with the law and was no longer attending school for months.

This can be taken as an investment for the school districts because schools lose $29 for each student that misses out on school every day. A total of $102 million was lost in the San Diego district, according to a KPBS article. Therefore if students are encouraged to attend school by offering cash bonuses it will make a difference.

On the contrary, schools may not have the funds to give out bonuses to students of all districts. But this will be a succeeding investment for the future of all student graduates. This type of action may also impact the working environments in all fields positively and may also get competitive because of students graduating with the experience of handling with money and competing for it.

I strongly believe there are many other situation similar to the one I just told. Students getting constantly distracted to obtain money somehow. If schools were to pay students for good test scores they would put maximum effort into succeeding in school. This can also influence other students to get competitive and focus even more on school material. That way when students go out here in the real world they are ready to interact competitively for what they want.