Should Russell Wilson be in the MVP conversation? Absolutely.

From being a third round pick to a so called “game manager” to one of the elite quarterbacks in the National Football League, Russell Wilson is ready to take that next step into the Most Valuable Player conversation.

The MVP is the team player that is most crucial to a team and a player who does whatever he can for his team to win. In this case, Russell Wilson has shown so far that he can be an MVP by his in-game performance and his support toward his teammates around him.

Justin Britt, center for the Seahawks once said “There is no QB I’d rather block for,” which reveals the type of team player Wilson is. Wilson also spends his Tuesdays at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, which shows the love and care he has for his city and the type of man he is all around.

Now if you want to talk statistics, we can talk about stats that show Russell Wilson is an MVP-caliber player. Wilson’s season so far has been impressive with 19 TDs, 2,534 passing yards, he’s 2nd in average yards at 287, 7 yards per attempt, and 6th in passer rating at 97.4.

Also, you can’t forget the Seahawks have a winning record at 6-3 and Russell Wilson is just a beast in November with a record of 14-4 in his career. The offensive line has been one of the biggest problems this year and it’s amazing how Russell Wilson still keeps calm and cool in the pocket as if his offensive line were all Pro Bowlers.

Any other quarterback, such as Carson Wentz and Tom Brady who are ahead of Wilson in the MVP race, wouldn’t even compete with the offensive line Wilson plays with; so that’s something to consider. The addition of tackle Duane Brown has now boosted that offensive line regarding Wilson’s blind side, and Brown can truly block so watch out with Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson is just a magician out there. He extends plays with his feet and is able to make hard throws that not many QBs are able to throw.

Examples of some games that have shown Wilson’s skills at the highest level was the games versus the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams. In the game versus the Texans, it was a shootout between Wilson and the amazing rookie, Deshaun Watson, who is already playing like a veteran.

The game was intense. Watson started off the game with an amazing drive and was able to finish with a touchdown and the game went from there, but Wilson would not give up. Wilson led his team in the end with a 38-41 win over Houston and put up 452 passing yards and 4 passing TDs.

The other game against the Rams was a real close one, considering the Rams have improved this year big time. The Rams started the game with a touchdown, but Wilson, once again, did not back down from the fight. The Seahawks won 16-10 in a close game. Russell Wilson did just enough for the Seahawks to get a win.

Russell Wilson has now shown that he can compete in the NFL at the highest level; he is now a developed quarterback. Although I think he’s a developed quarterback, I still feel that he hasn’t hit his prime, which is something that is dangerous towards other teams in the NFL.

Wilson deserves the MVP. He plays like one through all the struggles and goes out of his way for his team and his city, which is something special in a player.