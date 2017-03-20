The best barbershop in East Los Angeles

Everyone knows how bad it is to get a good haircut and some might even want a haircut for a good price with good service. Alex Barbershop is the place to go.

Located in East Los Angeles, you come in and feel like you’re at an old barber because they keep it classy in there.

About 11 years ago, my dad and I would go about every other week. I would always feel calm because I knew I was going to get a good haircut and the owner, Alex, wasn’t going to let me down. He would always talk to me so I won’t feel nervous when he was doing his work. You could feel the vibe when you sit down in an old school barber chair because it feels right and you feel like you’re in the old days.

Prices are really good. You won’t spend no more than $15. He has other barbers with him helping out. So if you walk in they’ll be more than glad to help you out.

Their job is to get the right haircut you need. If you don’t know what type of style you want, you could ask them what type of style might fit you. I’m sure that you won’t be disappointed.

This barber shop shows what East L.A. is all about. Now what I mean by that is that you won’t find barber shops like these all over L.A. East L.A. is a community where everyone tries to help each other out. If they feel that you might not be doing a good thing, they’ll tell you what to change so it could be better.

This barber shop is different because they care about what the costumer thinks. Alex is known for his cutting skills and his excellent work. A lot of males between 18-26 go there because they know how good it is to look good. No one really wants a bad haircut because eventually people start making fun of them and they feel bad that their barber didn’t do a good job at cutting their hair.

With Alex it’s different because he knows how to do his job right, and also his helpers. If the costumers just walk in without making an appointment with Alex, his workers will cut their hair and the job will come out just as good.

The customer will never be disappointed, and will end up wanting to go back again to go get another haircut and probably recommend friends to go there.

If Alex’s Barbershop was to be removed, I don’t think the street would feel right. You start asking yourself why did they leave, when knowing they had good business.

Alex’s barbershop isn’t an ordinary barbershop; it’s different and as for myself I would highly recommend going there to go get a haircut. If you’re planning on going, try making an appointment with Alex himself and the results will probably won’t compare with any other barbershop.