The Latino community center with beautiful graphics & art

The two-story, Latino community art center located on East Cesar Chavez Avenue in East Los Angeles was completed in 1927 and was supposed to be occupied by the Brooklyn State Bank, but that never occurred.

It was said that the building was supposed to have four stores, a market, and banking rooms in the first floor and a banquet hall, lodge room, offices, and apartments on the second.

This beautiful mosaic building was done by the artist Eduardo Oropeza. He was the one who applied the mosaic adorns to building in 1987, which is about 10 years after the building was completed.

Planners had many plans for this building that weren’t done. One plan was a four-story building and the Brooklyn State Bank. However, according to an article from LA Conservancy, the Brooklyn State Bank didn’t occupy the building because they didn’t receive any authorization or something must’ve failed.

The archdiocese later bought the building in 1944 for CYO (Catholic Youth Organization). This made Mexican/Latino youth become more engaged within the community and helped counter violence in the streets, something related to the Zoot Suit Riots in 1943.

This building also has a hall where you can rent out to have a wedding, quinceanera, or other special occasions. I’ve been to little festivals that are held in the parking lot of the building.

They’ve had small rock concerts, small Mexican festivals, and usually have a small festival for Day of the Death (Dia De Los Muertos).