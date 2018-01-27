Review: “The Shape of Water” is not your average movie

Nothing is better than a great director to accomplish a great movie. It would make Nemo proud to know that fish can make such an impression on people.

Guillermo Del Toro’s best work has got to be “The Shape of Water.” Let the awards speak for themselves. This movie’s entirety is far from being fishy. It is exactly 2 hours and 30 minutes of non-stop suspense and heart throbbing. It almost feels like it could be a backstory to Guillermo’s earlier work of “Hellboy’s” Abe Sapien.

If you’ve ever seen the 1954 film “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” you can see where the inspiration came to make the creature in this film. They look practically identical but the concepts are far from the same.

Just a heads up: there might be spoilers from now onward!

See in the “Black Lagoon,” this creature is “evil” and takes the beautiful fiancée from her beloved and makes her as his own. But in this film there is no bad creature but bad men and the love between the beautiful woman and the creature is mutual.

There is a whole bunch of drama from spies to people who are just down right evil. This film brings with it some harsh parts but it won’t scar you for life. It’s one of those films that stick with you and makes an impression on you. Personally this is by far one of my favorites right up with Star Wars. It has such out of the box ideas without feeling exaggerated or over the top.