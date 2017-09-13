The world in the eyes of the great

Jorge Zepeda is a 16-year-old junior in high school. He currently attends East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy on the Esteban Torres Campus.

He lives in the Boyle Heights area. The street he lives on is mostly quiet on weekends, but during the week you can hear the traffic in the morning from the drop off zone, from the school across the street.

At school he was certified in Adobe Photoshop and is now and Adobe certified Associate. He plans to attend a four-year university, possibly more. He is interested in Neuroscience and Biomechanics. He is interested in prosthetic sensory and the development of limb movement.

Zepeda is also good with coding. He has completed different coding programs in the past and is proficient at it.

He plays football and baseball. He started playing both sports at the age of 4. He plays football at Torres High School and is a varsity captain. He wears the number 5.

Zepeda also happens to have a smile that lights up any room he walks into. He is a brilliant person and likes to help people. He happens to be good in most subjects he is put in.

His future goals include becoming famous in any type of way, graduating from a prestigious university, getting a PhD, and learning how to swim. As a kid he was busy between sports, so he never had time to learn how to swim. This is one thing he still cannot do and he would like to learn, so he can cross over to the deep end.