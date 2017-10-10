East Los Angeles has played a big role in my life. I would not be the person I am if I wasn’t raised here.

Growing up in East Los made me street smart and I learned a lot of things. Being street smart is useful since East Los is dangerous in some occasions but it’s definitely a fun place to live.

East Los Angeles has a very distinguish culture that can be appealing to anyone. The appealing culture can be caught by anyone’s eyes because the murals are so big and beautiful, and the food is amazing.

East Los Angeles is the main building ground for Los Angeles. We have the strongest mindset of students in the area.

We are East L.A. and we should always take care of our community. Don’t forget where you came from.