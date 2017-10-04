What Role Will Robots Play In The Future?-Mr.Rocha

Beware human robots are soon to roam through our future world, changing humanity. Prepare for either the best or the worst to come.

With the upbringing of advance technology, humanistic robots are soon to replace human handy work for the better, but this raises the stakes for the employment rate within the U.S. Some see its benefits and others see its downfall.

The idea of robots playing a role in the future is huge, no doubt about it. You’d be foolish to think otherwise, but reality is the robotic era is soon to come for there are already robotic machines that are already in play. Machines such as the ones that create our cars, appliances, and even our clothing.

If robots were to be arrive, many labor works that were done by humans would be replaced by robots that would now do the laboring. This piece of information exerted from an article called How Robots Will Affect Future Generations states “If you ride in a car, an industrial robot helped build it. If you eat cookies, such as the Milano brand from Pepperidge Farm, there are robot assembly lines to help make and pack them. The computer you use to send e-mails and use for research almost certainly owes its existence, in part, to industrial robots. Industrial robots are even used in the medical field, from pharmaceuticals to surgery.” Now if you swallow up this information we’re already part of the future, and robots are just part of future adjustments to help improve our way of living.

The employment rate is something that will come with great effect with the coming of robots. Let’s take on the perspective of people that create a living out of the workforce. How will they work then? Heck the employment rate right now is said to be that the “Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 156,000 in August, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in manufacturing, construction, professional and technical services, health care, and mining.” These are the statistics now according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but what about in the future with all these machinery taking in charge instead. How will people work and provide for their families? Most jobs will be taken by technology, so there wouldn’t be much need for humans. These are only self-opinionated responses.

Take a look at the film I Robot this particular film takes places in the year of 2035 where robots are incorporated to help the citizens in their daily needs, work in the appliance departments, and other handy work. There’s a rebel done by the main computer of the film that caused all the robots to attack the humans with no remorse. Now there’s a potential possibility that this may or may not come true depending on how engineers decide on the controlling of these potential humanized robots. These are just speculations of what can potentially happen whether it be fiction or not.

Some might say, this all an over-exaggeration but reality is we got to be open-minded around these type technological advancements. The employment rate is on a balance as of 2017 with a 4.4 percent on unemployment of the whole United States. But once the robots take charge that unemployment rate will rise since our bear hands won’t be doing the heavy lifting. Instead the robots will, now what will be our future if we can’t work and provide enough money on the table to keep a standard living. The robots may have their benefits but they greatly affect us in labor work as stated before.

The upbringing of robots is a great advancement in today’s time, but the matter of fact it has it’s downfall as in ridding of all labor works that people would usually be hired to do, and instead be done by robots. We won’t know the effects of future labor work until it’s released into the world. Until then these are merely speculations of what’s to come in the near future.