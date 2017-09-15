Commentary: Climbing gyms take hold

Bouldering is an individual sport where the only competition is against oneself. There are intense competitions worldwide, and professional climbers take the sport very seriously.

The sport of rock climbing benefits body in a myriad of ways. According to healtnfitnessrevolution.com, “Rock climbing requires several different muscles” in your body. It works abs, obliques, delts, traps biceps, lats, quads, and calves.

Climbing also develops mental strength, as “finding routes forces a climber to judge their individual abilities, such as reach… required to complete the next step.”

There are many types of climbing, each unique. Rope climbing, including a traditional and sport, generally requires a partner who controls the harness and rope so the climber doesn’t fall.

Bouldering and free solo climbs do not require a harness, rope, or partner. Bouldering can be intimidating, but if one falls there is a soft landing “crash” pad, and sometimes a few spotters.

Bouldering mainly works by grades, ranging from the easiest VB/V0 to the hardest V17. As the grades get higher, it becomes more difficult. Although V17 is the hardest climb in bouldering, and any climbing gym the highest grade goes up to a V11. V12 and up are outdoors where one climbs on real rocks and boulders.

Climbing gyms are sprouting up all over Los Angeles, including Touchstone, Rockreation, Sender One, and Boulderdash. These gyms offer intro and advanced classes, daily passes, rentals, and memberships for kids and adults.