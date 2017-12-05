Cross country finishes strong

Cross Country ended their season strong, winning the CIF Los Angeles City Section Cross Country Championship for the second year in a row, and finished in 12th place at the 2017 CIF Cross Country State Finals.

The team has only won city three times in school history and senior Justin Hazell is as the first ever city runner to win at state.

The boys’ team has won City three of the last four seasons

El Camino lost to Granada Hills in the West Valley League championship, saving their best times for when it mattered most.

At the City Finals, the team came in at 1:21:00. Hazell came in first on the team with a time of 15:14, followed by senior Ethan Samuels in sixth place with a time of 15:54.

Junior Jose Torres came in 17th place with a time of 16:30 and senior Sebastion Ayala came in 21st place with a time of 16:38.

As for state finals, the team came in with a time of 1:21:49. Hazell came in 1st with a time of 15:03 followed by Samuels in the top 75 with a time of 16:21. Torres and Richard Gibson both finished in the top 25 respectively.

Girls’ varsity cross country finished the season similarly coming in fourth place at City Finals, one better than last season’s finish at city. The team came in at a time of 1:41:54 with junior Jizel Fernandez-Ramirez coming in third place with a time of 18:35.

Freshman Caroline Bates came in fourth place with a time of 18:40 followed by Valerie Chan who came in 37th place with a time of 20:59.

At the State Finals Fernandez-Ramirez came in 76th place with a time of 19:12 followed by Bates who came in 94th with a time of 19:27.

“Overall we ran pretty well and are happy with how we did,” said Gibson. “Justin [Hazell] winning the entire race and officially becoming the fastest high schooler in California.”

Having won city last year, the team was confident going into the meet.

“We just wanted to run the best race we could and enjoy the whole experience as much as possible,” said Gibson.

“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to but it was a good season,” said Fernandez-Ramirez. “I’m happy on how it went.”

Next season, Bates and Fernandez-Ramirez will look to lead the girls’ to a higher finish in the City Finals next season.