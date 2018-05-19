El Camino football cares about the community

With all their recent success over the past two seasons with winning back-to-back league titles, El Camino football is also having major success of the field. Head coach Jeff Falgien created the Elco Football Cares program back in the spring semester of 2015 when he first took over as the head coach. Elco Football Cares is a volunteering program for the football athletes and coaching staff to take part in and help out around the community.

“The purpose of Elco Football Cares is to transform the athletes into honest, humble and productive individuals who have a loving heart for people,” coach Falgien said. “While living their lives with a vision and a willingness to make a difference in this world and community that has been so good to them.”

In the past three years this program has helped clean the Santa Susana Pass, worked at the West Valley food bank, brought, served and shared meals at the rescue mission twice, helped clean the El Camino campus and held multiple food and toy drives.

Elco Football Cares looks to keep this program around for a while, as they have many more future community service events planned. The program recently helped out at the West Valley Christian School on Easter. The team could be seen doing everything they could to help, from setting up equipment, helping booths and assisting with the Easter egg hunt.

“The perception is that they’re just football players but actually they are really volunteering their time and energy and resources,” Falgien said. “They are doing some really great things out there for people in need.”

With this program, the football players have bonded even though the season has ended, and it shows the importance of serving others out in the world.

“When we come back on the field, working together, encouraging and helping one another, it has been the same message as off the field,” Falgien said. “It has worked for us and it shows the importance of what we are here to do, and how it is all about one another.”

El Camino Football will look to win its third consecutive West Valley League title this fall under Falgien and also looks to keep making an impact in the surrounding community.