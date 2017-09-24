El Camino loses last-second thriller to Agoura

El Camino football squared off against the Agoura Chargers on FSep. 8 for their third game of the year and second home game of the season. The game came down to the last 3.2 seconds, but Agoura was able to score on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nico Della Ripa to go ahead 38-37 to win the game.

The Conquistadors were 0-2 coming into this game after a heartbreaking 18-15 loss to Venice only a week before. Agoura was 1-1 before their matchup against El Camino.

Agoura seemed to be in control throughout the game. They led 24-9 going into the locker room at halftime and El Camino was forced to use their backup quarterback for the majority of the game as senior Stav Graziani was ruled out in the second quarter with an injury to his throwing hand.

Senior Giovanny Navarro had to step in and fill the absence of Graziani and he ended up throwing for over 170 yards to eight different receivers and two touchdowns in his quarterback debut.

In Navarro’s first drive, he connected with senior Tyjai Fulford on a 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Conquistadors their first touchdown of the game. Fulford would finish the game with a season high 137 receiving yards with 6 receptions and a touchdown.

Coming out of the half, El Camino’s defense would shutout the Chargers in the third quarter, providing a major confidence boost for the entire team. The Conquistador offense responded by scoring twice in the third quarter, getting them right back in the game, as they were only down 24-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Agoura would strike first in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass but then El Camino buckled down, stopping the Chargers on three straight drives in the fourth quarter. The Conquistadors scored twice, both runs by senior running back Darrien Green and a 27-yard field goal by senior Jake Amigo.

Green would finish the game with 15 carries for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns. El Camino’s other running back Jake Sebek, also a senior, had a solid game as well as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches.

This would put El Camino on top 37-31 late in the fourth quarter, forcing Agoura to drive down the field and score in under two minutes.

And the Chargers did just that. Agoura quarterback Spencer Lin led his team down the field unleashing pass after pass, shredding the El Camino defense that ultimately broke, allowing the last-second score that pushed the Chargers over the Conquistadors.

El Camino had just one play to try to score, but the lateral frenzy would not work out for the Conquistadors as the final horn sounded.

“It was a very close game,” senior Chris Williamson said, “We were able to come back and give a good fight in the second half.”

Defensively, El Camino was led by senior Alayo Harris and Williamson. Harris had a key interception that led to a Conquistador touchdown and had a team high 7.5 tackles. Williamson added 5 tackles and a crucial sack late in the fourth quarter. Williamson also forced a fumble on a punt that led to a huge momentum change for the Conquistadors and gave them a spark on offense late in the game that almost led to a come-from-behind win.

After this devastating loss, El Camino fell to 0-3 on the season with two more games left to play before West Valley League play begins.