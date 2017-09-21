El Camino senior picnic postponed

El Camino’s highly anticipated senior picnic was officially postponed on Friday, Sept. 15. The event had been scheduled to take place on Sept. 19, but was cancelled due to not enough tickets being sold in time before the picnic. Misbehavior was also a contributing factor as the Welcome Back Parade was “postponed indefinitely” the same day due to a lack of cooperation at the tailgate.

The picnic was to start at sixth period, with the buses leaving at 2:30 p.m., and would last until 7:30 p.m. at Vasa Park, located in Triunfo Canyon in Agoura Hills.

Hundreds of seniors attend the picnic every year. At the picnic, seniors take a break from their class, and enjoy slides, swimming, games, and spend time with each other.

The picnic is also a fundraiser for future events, with tickets sold at the student store during lunch and nutrition for $40 each.

Some students had been eager to attend the picnic, but many thought the $40 tickets were overpriced, thought it was dumb, or didn’t like the park it was taking place, which contributed to the lack of ticket sales.

It was confirmed however, that the picnic is not going to be completely cancelled, but instead the date will be changing. More information has yet to be given but it will be happening now on Oct. 4.

Nothing official has been said about other events yet, but many seniors are upset and believe it is unfair that the events they wait and pay for have been postponed.

While the new Welcome Back Parade date has yet to be announced if it is at all, the senior picnic has been confirmed to be taking place on Oct. 4, and now has time to be made better, and the location possibly changed to encourage seniors to purchase tickets.