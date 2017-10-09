Fans craze over Fenty

The latest, most popular brand has been released at Sephora. Rihanna’s upcoming first makeup brand “Fenty by Rihanna” launched on Sept.8. This features many models of color with a diverse range of skin tones. This makeup brand gives women various choices with 40 different skin tones that can fit for any color skin tone.

“I like to change myself and do things that are more difficult. There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a really place girl, there needs to be something for someone in between,” said Rihanna.

She signed a contract with the Kendo of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), which also manufactures Marc Jacobs’ Beauty and Kay Von D cosmetics. The brand of foundation, highlighters, lip gloss, contour sticks, etc.

Fenty launched on fentybeauty.com and sephora.com. This is not the first time Rihanna has been working with a makeup brand as she had worked with MAC cosmetics.

Her prices on her website range from $14-$40 for one single makeup item. Rihanna has come up with pro longer foundation, retouch primer, skinsticks, highlighters, lip luminizer, blotting powdered paper, makeup brushes, and beauty sponges. On her website, she gives step-by-step tutorials to her makeup products to help her fans and customers get to know her products work, including a video, and show the true colors and find the product more appealing.

Also on her website she says that she has accepted the 2016 Black Girls Rock Rockstar Award wearing Killowatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

Rihanna’s makeup brand is outgoing to various skin colors. She wanted a brand that can fit for all types of skin colors to give to women.

“Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: For women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included. That’s the real reason I made this line,”she said.