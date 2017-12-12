Football: El Camino vs. Venice

On Aug. 29, El Camino Real had their very first home game against Venice High School. The game started off with a kickoff which lead to El Camino having the ball first.

In the first quarter, David Martinez fumbled at the 15-yard line making the score still 0-0. Stav Graziani made a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dupree Fuller at the 10-yard line scoring a touchdown. The score was now 6-0 with Venice in the lead.

In the third quarter Jake Sebek made a 24-yard touchdown run, making the score, 12-7.

“I feel like we are going to have a good season. We have a lot of good athletes and I feel we are going to win this upcoming game if we put our minds to it,” said senior Chris Williamson.

In the fourth quarter, again Graziani completed a 29-yard line pass to Micheal Brown making the updated score 18-15, Venice in the lead.

El Camino Real lost their very first home game of the 2017-18 school year. According to hudl.com , Ryan Costa was the player of the game carrying for 14 yards, ushed for 67 yards and scored a touchdown.

The next El Camino Real game was at home game against Agoura Hills High School.