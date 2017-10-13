‘It’ meets strong expectations

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 horror movie “It” has turned out to be quite a record breaker. Everyone is seeing and talking about it.

Currently, the movie holds the record for biggest opening weekend, collecting a grand total of $189.7 million, “It” quickly rose to the top. The movie runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes, and keeps you in suspense the entire time.

The main creepy character Pennywise is played by Bill Skarsgard who did an excellent job, shadowing Tim Curry’s performance in the miniseries.

The movie follows seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine who have to fight together against Pennywise, the dancing clown that feeds off of the children’s worst fears. The movie is well done. The editing and setting give a perfect horror atmosphere. The makeup and special effects made “It” correspond to modern horror movie expectations, even though the scene takes place in 1989. And finally, on top of being spooky and suspenseful, “It” has a clear message of friendship and standing together against one evil in order to overcome it.

The movie shows a lot of team spirit from the kids who come from different households and different backgrounds. The main storyline is very focused on the plot – how to defeat the clown which symbolizes the children’s fears.

In order to stand up to it each kid has to overcome their own issues whether it is an abusive father, a controlling mom, or the school bullies. It is interesting that some people found “It” had a lot of humorous parts, which I can agree with.

“I really liked it because I wasn’t always scared so I could actually enjoy the storyline; it was entertaining and sometimes very funny; I would recommend for other people to see ‘It,’” sophomore at El Camino Audrey Goldbeck said.

Overall, I give this movie a thumbs up and if you haven’t already saw “It,” plan to do it soon!