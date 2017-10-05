‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ disappoints viewers

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” flaunts both British courtesy and American suave. The movie begins where the first one ended, Eggsy is locking the old Kingsman shop and going home to Princess Tilde, the Swedish princess he had rescued in the first movie. The movie travels away from the United Kingdom and moves to the American state of Kentucky.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is action packed and filled with acrobatic fighting moves and rhythmic dance routines. The well-choreographed fighting scenes helped enhance the plot and provided an entertaining experience. However, the story of the movie is cheesy and it has the same format as every superhero movie, the world and threatened by villain, and of course the hero has to come save the day.

The movie expands the British secret spy service to the Statesman, an American spy service, with western style and a much larger budget. Like its predecessor, the movie shows off its inventive gadgets such as the electric lasso and the returning umbrella gun. The movie, however, comes off cliché because some of the newly introduced characters are very stereotypical almost caricature like. For example, the American spy, Whiskey, is dressed in cowboy clothes, has a strong southern accent, and carries a lasso. Although, the American touch is disappointing and definitely makes the movie less classy.

Harry Hart, a Kingsman who was thought to be dead in the first movie, is being held within the Statesman facilities because he has suffered memory loss. The antagonist, Poppy Adams, is a maniacal ’50s obsessed global entrepreneur, who wants to legalize the drug trade. This movie’s plot hangs on tainted drugs, released by Poppy, that will kill all the world’s substance abusers.

Although “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is entertaining, it does not match the former glory of “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The first Kingsman added more to the plot and expanded the viewer’s knowledge on each character. This caused the love of “Kingsman: The Secret Service” to grow because viewers fell in love with the characters and could relate to them. Samuel Jackson, who plays the antagonist in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” is a better actor because he displays cynical ideals while still sticking to his character.

Overall, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is definitely worth seeing if you enjoy action packed fighting scenes and classy style.