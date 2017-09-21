Lil Uzi strikes again with ‘Luv is Rage 2’

“Luv is Rage 2” was recently released on Aug. 25, R&B artist Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited sequel album to “Love is Rage.”

Philadelphia’s own Lil Uzi at age 23 has come back yet again with another album reflecting upon his perspective of life. Uzi’s new album includes his hit song “XO TOUR Llif3” that was originally first posted on SoundCloud. It then became a big hit over the summer and onto the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Along with this particular song, the album has 16 songs, two of which are collaborations with The Weeknd and Pharrell. The album was originally announced in 2016 but was delayed and would eventually be released a whole year later.

In February Uzi released “Luv is Rage 1.5” on SoundCloud, a track that only included four songs. The four-track EP was meant as a prequel for “Luv is Rage 2.” He released little bits of songs from the album for fans who were waiting.

Uzi’s new album has received nothing but positive reviews from critics. They say Uzi changed but they like the change, he is less naïve and more aware of the world.

HotNewHipHop.com describes Uzi’s so-called “new change” and how it is reflected on his new album.

The album reached No.1 on iTunes the first day it was released. During the second week, his album reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Uzi has also sold over 125,600 units in the opening week. Other similar artists such as xxxtentacion and A$AP Mob were in competition with Uzi for the spot, but critics and fans say that he deserved to be No.1 on Billboard.

“I love Lil Uzi and I definitely love his new album, my friends and I have been listening to the new album on repeat ever since it came out,” junior Fernanda Reyes from El Camino Real Charter said.