Many high schoolers in Los Angeles went to the 36th annual Malibu Chili Cook-off Carnival and Fair on Labor Day weekend. The fair’s grand opening was on Friday evening at 6 p.m. It remained open from Sept. 1 – 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 pm during the weekend. The Malibu Fair was somewhere people could go to with friends and family during the holiday weekend.

“It was a traditional, well planned venue with a positive atmosphere,” Taft High School junior Diana Klein said.

The fair had lots of entertainment like live music, carnival games, rides, and many different food trucks from local restaurants, arts and crafts, the yearly chili contest, raffles, incredible vendors and much more. Some of the live entertainment at the fair included Kevin James, Tim Hurley, Sky Renee, the Malibu Glee Club, and other artists.

The fair was near the beach and the weather was sunny with a slight cool breeze.

“Generations of families in Malibu have made the cook-off the most popular event on Labor Day Weekend,” according to the fair’s website.

Because of the fair’s popularity and success it comes back every year. Not only is the fair a fun place to spend time, but it also donates some of its profits to multiple charities.

“Each year the Malibu Chili Cook Off Fair draws up to 10,000 attendees raising well over 1 million dollars since its starting point for various charities,” the site says.

Some of the charities the fair raised money for were the American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Lifesaving Foundation, Children’s Hospital L.A., Adopt a Pet Foundation, Malibu High Scholar Ships and many more.

The Malibu Fair is a very popular event among locals. It also draws in crowds from various parts of the L.A. Metropolitan Area. Some people come from Big Bear, Palm Springs and other Southern California cities.

For many families it has become a tradition to spend the Labor Day Weekend at the Malibu Fair.