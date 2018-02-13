Mild High Club play at Teragram Ballroom

Mild High Club played a show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 21. The small venue, filled to capacity with a mere 600 some-odd fans, had a club-like feel that made it seem like those present were seeing an up-and-coming artist.

Opener Jerry Paper, who was sporting a dress on stage and dancing rhythmically to his own music, made it feel like he was part of the audience. His theatrics and stage presence grabbed the audience’s attention, and left them with a memorable time.

After a set of indie pop tunes, Mild High Club took the stage with Alexander Brettin, frontman, on the microphone and guitar. Brettin’s style of mixing in traditional genres and sixties rock into his music really helps it stand out and come alive.

Starting the set with the first song off their second and most recent album, the instrumental “Club Intro” got the crowd rolling and set the tone for the rest of the night. Brettin played nearly every song from both their freshman and sophomore album, including a song off their collaboration album “Sketches of Brunswick East” with psychedelic pop artist “King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.”

He gave the audience a full view of his portfolio which made for a melodically chill way to spend a Saturday night. Towards the end of the set, Brettin switched places with his bandmates and took over keyboards for the more jazz-influenced and piano focused songs such as “Kokopelli” and the instrumental “Sketches of Brunswick East 3.”

The set finished with the laid-back “Chapel Perilous,” which prompted the band to exit the stage, until the crowd brought them back with their energetic chant. Brettin and the band returned and performed the contemplative “Windowpane.” Whether it was the melancholy of “Weeping Willow,” the R&B fused excitement of “Tesselation,” the jazz inspired “Head Out,” or the self-reflection of “Note to Self,” the band was truly one meant to be listened to live.