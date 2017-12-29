Narbonne takes the first ever Open Division title

Dec. 1, El Camino College, Narbonne – 48 Crenshaw – 7

ECRLive’s broadcast of the first ever CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship.

Narbonne was able to take control early and never allow their rival Crenshaw back into the game, staving off a stingy Cougar defense that was led by defensive tackle Ahmir Crowder, who is committed to Washington State.

The Gauchos were able to take advantage of their powerful offensive attack, featuring Rutgers-bound quarterback Jalen Chatman and heavily-recruited running back Jermar Jefferson, both of whom scored multiple times en route to the Gaucho’s win.

Both of the City’s top teams went on to win state titles in their respective divisions, showing the competitiveness of the City section in the Southern California prep football landscape.