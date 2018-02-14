Original Misfits reunite in Los Angeles

The original line-up of New Jersey based horror-punk band The Misfits performed a “One Night Only” show at the Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

This event was the first time the band’s original line-up performed live since the 2016 Riot Fests.

“No tour, no BS, just one night of dark metal-punk hardcore brutality that will go down in the history books,” Glenn Danzig said in a statement.

Danzig’s aversion to photography was apparent at this event as all ticket holders were required to lock their cell phone in a special case provided by the company Yondr, which could only be unlocked in designated “unlocking” areas.

After opening bands Discharge and Alkaline Trio performed, the Misfits took the stage and emerged from a coffin set vertically on the stage. Main singer Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein and drummer Dave Lombardo took the stage.

Although Lombardo was not a member of the original Misfits, he was seen as the best fit by the band.

“Half these songs are about wanting to blow up the world, and the other half are about killing,” Danzig said to the rowdy crowd of the forum show.

The set began with “Death Comes Ripping” and included 30-some-odd punk classics such as “Die, Die My Darling,” “Skull,” “Mommy Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?,” and “Astro Zombies.” Although he was suffering from a sore throat, Danzig finished the full set and, along with the rest of the band, performed a five-song encore culminating in the fan favorite “We are 138.”

The cult-like fan base known as “Fiends” congregated and set the tone of the show by forming whirlpool-shaped mosh pits trading blow for blow with one another. After leaving the Forum it was obvious everyone there had been a part of something special.