‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ review

The wait is over! That’s right, the new “Spider-man Homecoming” was released in theaters this past summer. The new movie features Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War.”

After seeing Spider-Man in “Civil War” fans asked questions such as, “Will Spider-Man join the Avengers?” and “Will he be back in the next Avengers movie or is this just a ‘trailer’ for his movie?”

One of the main issues Peter Parker has to deal with in the new Spider-Man movie is Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man, who plays the role of a fatherly figure to Parker, watching and guiding him to becoming a more “proficient” superhero. Stark is also left with the decision whether or not Parker should be allowed to join the Avengers.

The release of “Spider-man Homecoming” captured the attention of devoted/traditional Marvel superhero fans, and the eyes of other people who appreciated a good comedy and action filled movie. Even though this movie was just as good as the rest of the Spider-Man movies, it made the least amount of money.

Even if the movie did not perform as hoped for, the movie was still was able to captivate the audience and lead them through a story starring a favorite childhood superhero. The movie did not only please the conventional Marvel fans since the movie’s plot encased various plot lines that would satisfy any person’s wants from a movie.

Although the movie had very few complaints to be said there still were a couple negative takeaways.

In a review for the movie on Joblo, someone said that Holland was not quite as “unique as Tobey Maguire was in the part, or as edgy as Andrew Garfield.”

I thought Holland did an amazing job playing a 15-year-old boy when he himself was actually 21! I was really ticked off when Spider-Man had to use a device and make his own web serum to shoot the webs instead of biologically making them.

I know that in the comics Parker made his webs as well as using the device, but it made me laugh seeing that the Spider-Man (who supposedly has spider-like powers) had to make his own webs.

One reader at screenrant said, “It just does not make sense when a teenage kid invents something like that, and it’s better if he actually [has] the superhuman ability to shoot webs.”

All outstanding superhero movies have one thing in common: a good villain. Without an interesting villain the superhero is just fighting nothing. In “Spider-man Homecoming” the writers did well in creating a villain that would intertwine with not just the superhero life of Parker, but his personal and romantic life as well. The well-chosen villain of this movie was the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, did a stellar job of playing someone you grew to hate throughout the movie.

Overall, the movie was a great way to kick-start a new series of the Spider-Man movies.