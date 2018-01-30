“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Awakens the Force in Audiences

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was released becoming the eighth movie in the “Star Wars” series, but not the last.

In the movie, there were a few choices the director Rian Johnson and the writers made that disappointed audiences. Compared to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” this movie had a lot of hype. The movie still had the feel of a “Star Wars” movie, but with better sound and visual effects.

Unfortunately, the writers are starting to drift farther away from the original “Star Wars” movie characters, even though the plot stayed relatively the same. What definitely made “The Last Jedi” better than “The Force Awakens” was the fast-paced plot and character development.

In “The Force Awakens,” the plot was loose, with multiple subplots going on at once that made things confusing. In “The Last Jedi” there were two plots that were clearly explained, and it made references to the original movies. In addition, the writers carefully chose to add in cameos of the original “Star Wars” cast, which sparked loud applause and cheers from fans in the theatre.

In “The Last Jedi” there is a variety of genres for all people. The romance between Kylo-Ren and Rey created issues in her decision of choosing the light or dark side, therefore creating tension and suspense, which I thought was a smart decision. In certain parts of the movie scenes were emotional and intense, but thankfully the writers added clever comic relief.

My favorite part of “The Last Jedi” is how it is similar to “Star Wars” episodes one through three, because it involves the mentor helping the apprentice learn the way of the force, but in the end the character toggles from the light side to the dark side.

Also, “The Last Jedi” clearly explained Kylo-Ren’s backstory as well as Rey’s, which successfully filled the plot holes form the previous movie, finally answering my many questions. In “The Last Jedi” I appreciated how the writers are able to give Luke closure.

This movie kept me on my toes the whole time with multiple perilous situations at every turn. “The Last Jedi” is a movie that I would recommend to anyone who loved the other “Star Wars” movies, or likes action and adventure movies. I would pay to see this movie again, and cannot wait for episode nine to come out.